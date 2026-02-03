/T20 World Cup 2026 | No ICC meeting scheduled for now to discuss Pak boycotting India match - Report

Pakistan left the cricket world not very amused with their decision to not play India in the group stage match (Feb 15) of the upcoming T20 World up 206. The decision, on behalf of the Pakistan government, came on Sunday (Feb 1) while confirming the team's participation in the ICC tournament which starts Feb 7. While the ICC has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of 'long-term implications' of the decision, there's been so far no meeting scheduled to discuss and levy any sanctions on the 2009 T20 World Cup winners. The apex body has also confirmed receiving no formal communication from Pakistan on their stance.

As per the protocols, the ICC initiates a board meeting by notifying all 12 full members as well as three associate nation members. As per ESPNCricinfo, the ICC has not sent an invite to any of the members to discuss the ongoing situation. The PCB, meanwhile, has also indicated no interest in responding officially to the ICC's statement, citing the decision to not play India match is not taken by them but the national government. The PCB's inability to overcome government's decision does put the ICC in a tricky position as far as the sanctions are concerned.

Former ICC and PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, while opining his views on the matter, has said that PCB can't be punished for not taking the field agains India in the T20 World Cup 2026. Mani argued that the decision is taken by the Pakistan government and not the cricket board itself, which leaves ICC with the little room to sanction PCB.