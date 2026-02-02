BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has commented on the current situation involving Pakistan’s announcement of boycotting the marquee India game at the 2026 T20 World Cup. After the Pakistan government formally announced its decision to withdraw its team from the scheduled Group A game against its arch-rivals, the apex body, the ICC, took note of it, swiftly warning the PCB and Pakistan cricket of its repercussions, with Shukla also advocating the same.

Shukla said the BCCI agrees with the ICC’s statement and will not go public about its stance until it speaks with cricket’s governing body.

"The ICC has issued a big statement on this subject. It has highlighted the element of sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. The Board of Control for Cricket in India will not make any comment until we speak to the ICC," Shukla said in a chat with the reporters on Monday (Feb 2).



It all began after the BCCI directed IPL franchise KKR to release the only Bangladeshi player picked (Mustafizur Rahman) at last December’s auction over internal chaos and attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh. Following weeks of two-and-fro involving the BCB, the BCCI, and the ICC, where the Bangladesh board demanded its matches to be moved out of India due to security concerns, Scotland replaced Bangladesh in Group C.



Pakistan, out of nowhere, jumped into the picture, announcing its unconditional support for Bangladesh. While the PCB threatened to boycott the tournament should ICC deny BCB’s request, which eventually happened, they took time before revealing their decision. After days of waiting and drama, Pakistan confirmed its participation at the T20 World Cup, but claimed to forfeit the India game on Sunday (Feb 15) in Colombo.

What happens if Pakistan boycott India game?

Meanwhile, a series of punishments would follow Pakistan Cricket if they were to boycott the India game at an ICC event. Although, according to the rules, the opposing team must be present at the venue for the toss to claim a walkover, if it doesn’t happen and the Pakistan captain, Salman Ali Agha, decides against showing up, the ICC retains the authority to punish the PCB; those include ICC slapping financial penalties, potentially docking their World Test Championship (WTC) points, stagnation in ICC rankings, restrictions from top-tier teams to tour the country and overseas players’ participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



However, in that case where only the Indian captain comes out for the toss during the scheduled Group A game, the ICC match referee would award Team India a walkover and two points.

