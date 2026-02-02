/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Itself a member and beneficiary': ICC warns Pakistan of 'implications' of not playing India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has warned Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of 'long-term implications' about its decision to boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match against arch-rivals India. The Pakistan government, in an announcement made on Sunday (Feb 1), confirmed the national team's participation in the upcoming ICC tournament but also said that Men in Green won't be taking the field against India on Feb 15 in Colombo. The T20 World Cup 2026 is set to start on Feb 7 with the final scheduled to played on Mar 8. Pakistan, which are in Group A along with co-host India, USA, Namibia, and Netherlands, start their campaign on opening day against Netherlands in Colombo.

ICC's warning to PCB over boycotting India match in T20 World Cup 2026

After the Government of Pakistan's statement, the global cricket body took cognisance of the matter and issue a statement of its own. In its statement, ICC noted that it is yet to receive a formal communication from the PCB about their decision of not taking field against India. The apex body also warned the PCB of ramifications of its decision.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions. The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the parts of the statement read.

Why Pakistan are not playing India in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan had supported Bangladesh's demand of shifting matches outside India over secutiry concern. After Bangladesh's replacement with Scotland, Pakistan left their fate of tournament participation in limbo before confirming it on Sunday (Feb 1). They, however, decided not to play against India on Feb 15 in what could be seen as a show of support to Bangladesh's cause.