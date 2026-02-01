/Union Budget 2026: Govt proposes Khelo India Mission to boost sports sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the “Khelo India Mission” during her presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament on Sunday (Feb 1). The mission will focus on training coaches and support staff, integrating sports science and technology, organising competitions and leagues to build a strong sports culture and to reshape the country’s sports ecosystem over the next decade. She also highlighted that the sports sector can generate employment, develop skills and offer promising career opportunities.

“The Sports Sector provides multiple means of employment, skilling and job opportunities. Taking forward the systematic nurturing of sports talent which is set in motion through the Khelo India programme, I propose to launch a Khelo India Mission to transform the Sports sector over the next decade,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech.

The Finance Minister further emphasized on improving the sports infrastructure for training and competitions. This plan comes as India prepares to host the 100th Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030 and considers a bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.

The 'Khelo India' initiative was proposed by the government of India in 2017 with the primary focus of creating a national-level platform for athletes to showcase their talent and to identify them for further grooming and financial support. The initiative also focused on building better sporting infrastructure and academies nationwide across various sports.

Under this movement, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), the Khelo India University Games (KIUG), and the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG) were established as annual national sports competitions in which young people representing their states and universities, respectively, showcased their skills and competed for medals.