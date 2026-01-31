/Australian Open 2026, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic final: All you need to know including live streaming, time, H2H

Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head with Carlos Alcaraz as they face off at the Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final on Sunday (Feb 1). The contest at the Rod Laver Arena will be one for the neutrals with Alcaraz targeting his maiden Australian Open title, while Djokovic will try to script history with an elusive 25th Grand Slam title. Ahead of the key, the high-voltage contest between the two: here’s all you need to know, including live streaming, time, and overall head-to-head records.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic contest at the Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic contest at the Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final will start at 2:00 p.m. IST (7:30 p.m. local time) on Sunday (Feb 1).

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final contest take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic contest at the Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final will be played at the Rod Laver Arena.

What is the head-to-head record between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic?

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have faced each other nine times to date, with Djokovic holding a slight advantage: 5 wins for Djokovic and 4 for Alcaraz. Their most recent clash went to Alcaraz, who defeated Djokovic in the 2025 US Open semifinals 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2, after tough losses in previous meetings: the Australian Open quarterfinals and the Paris 2024 Olympic final, both with Djokovic in top form or facing physical challenges.

Which channel will broadcast the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final match in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final match in India will be telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Which channel will live stream the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final match in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final match in India will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv App.