Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to the Australian Open 2026 women's singles final afte beating Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday (Jan 29) in Melbourne. Sabalenka, who won the title in 2023 and 2024, needed only 76 minutes to overcome Svitolina's challenge and asserting her dominance. Sabalenka was also in the final of Australian Open 2025 but lost unexpectedly to Madison Keys - somthing she would be hoping to avoid in the final this time when she plays winner of Rybakina vs Pegula on Saturday (Jan 30).

Why this win is historic for Sabalenka?

With her fourth consecutive Australian Open final, Sabalenka in now only the third women's player in the open era history to achieve the feat. Before her, Evonne Goolagong appeared in seven consecutive AO finals between 1971 and 1977, and Martina Hingis appeared in six back-to-back AO finals between 1997 and 2002. Reacting to the win, Sabalenka said: "An incredible achievement, but the job’s not done yet." Have a look at the moment she won the contest:

Sabalenka explains her aggressive style

The two-time AO champion was very assertive througout the contest hitting 29 winners in the match and took her tournament-leading tally to 172. She explained the reason behind agrressiveness and said: “I felt like I had to step in and put as much pressure as I could back on her, and I’m glad that the level was there today. I played great tennis and happy to get the win in straight sets.”