Serena Williams, 23-time grand slam champion including 7 Australian Open titles, has sparked the comeback rumours again. Williams retired after playing her lastmatch in US Open 2022 but registered herself in the players' drug testing pool last December. The 44-year-old, however, has neither confirmed not denied about her potential return but is he manages to comeback, it will surely be a sight for the tennis fans to watch one of the greatest players of all time to show her skills on the court again.

Is Serena Williams coming out of retirement?

During the Today Show on Wednesday (Jan 28), Williams did not clearly say that she is not going to make a comeback and that has sparked a buzz around her coming out of the retirement.

"I don't know, I'm just going to see what happens," Williams said about the potential return when asked by the show host. "It's not a maybe," she added when the host replied to her previous anwer as "that's a maybe to me."

Upon being asked about her return to the durg testing pool, something confirmed by International Tennis Integrity Agency to BBC in December, Serena said: "I don't know if I was out. Listen, I can't discuss this. If I want to put it [rumours] to bed... listen, I want to go to bed."

What is dug testing pool list for tennis players?