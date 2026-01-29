'It very well could be:' LeBron James in tears after potentially last NBA game in hometown Cleveland - WATCH

NBA superstar LeBron James could not hold his tears back during what could be his last game in his home town Cleveland. James, who plays for Los Angeles Lakers, was given a 'welcome home' tribute in Cleveland during the game against Cavaliers on Wednesday (Jan 28) night. The Lakers star, who guided his hometown team Cavaliers for NBA title in 2016, was visibly emotional. James has not committed to play beyond the ongoing season - his 23rd in the league and a record as well. Shall he chooses not to return, LeBron would definitely have the sweetest memories from his last game in Cleveland.

Why LeBron was crying during Lakers vs Cavaliers game?

LeBron, who was bron and raised in Akron - a town 35 minutes south of Cleveland - was given a heartlfelt tribute during Wednesday night's game between the Lakers and the Cavaliers. LeBron used to play for Cleveland in the past and even led them to NBA title in 2016. At the age of 41 years, LeBron has neither confirmed nore denied playing another season but the tribute, in wha could be his final game in the hometown, got him emotional. Have a look at the video below:

Is LeBron James retiring after ongoing NBA season?

The Lakers star and NBA's all-time point leader (regular season), spoke about his future and playing another season after Lakers' 99-129 loss on Wedneaday (Jan 28). "I haven't made a decision on the future but it very well could be. It means a little bit more for me personally because I grew up 35 minutes south of here," James acknowledged after the game about the game being his last in Cleveland.