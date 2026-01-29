'Fixing, contriving to fix...': ICC suspends USA batter Aaron Jones for corruption related charges

In a blow to USA's T20 World Cup 2026 hopes, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended batter Aaron Jones for corrpution related charges including fixing or trying to match fix. The decision was announced on Wednesday (Jan 28) in an ICC statement, rendeding Jones ineligible for participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled from Feb 7 to Mar 8 in India and Sri Lanka. The charges against Jones stemmed from his participation in Bim10 tournament in Barbados in 2023-24 which falls under the jurisdiction of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

USA batter Aaron Jones suspended - what did he do and what are the charges against him?

As per the ICC, Jones was found in breach on on five account for ICC's Anti-Corrpution code. While his charges are mainly from Bim10 tournament, two of them are also for international matches as well. Below is the list of charges against Jones:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code - Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code - Failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code - Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the ICC Code - Failing to disclose to the ICC ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the ICC Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code - Obstructing the ACU's investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

What next for Aaron Jones?

While the ICC has suspended Jones from playing cricket immediately, he has 14 days to respond to the charges. The USA has not yet announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup but Jones, who is in Sri Lanka as one of the 18 players, is unlikely to make the cut. The ICC also said that the investigation is still on and more personnel will be named in due course.

The charges against Jones are "part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course," read the ICC statement.

Aaron Jones cricket career highlights