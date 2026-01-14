/Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: 5 epic battles between modern day tennis greats

Here is a look at five key battles between Carlos Aclaraz and Jannik Sinner in recent times as they look set to meet at the Australian Open 2026. This key battles include US Open 2025 final, Wimbledon 2025 final and French Open 2025 final.
Sinner produced one of his earliest Grand Slam statements by defeating Alcaraz in four sets at the All England Club. Using flat backhand drives and early ball-striking, Sinner consistently rushed Alcaraz on the grass, neutralizing his variety and movement. The win highlighted Sinner’s ability to control tempo against one of the tour’s most dynamic movers.
A late-night five-set epic that tested both players physically and mentally. Alcaraz’s superior net approaches and willingness to change patterns-mixing drop shots with heavy forehands-proved decisive in the closing stages. This match showcased Alcaraz’s ability to problem-solve under pressure and marked a turning point in his rise at Grand Slam level.
Their rivalry reached its clay-court peak at Roland-Garros in a physically punishing five-set final. Alcaraz’s heavier topspin forehand and defensive coverage allowed him to extend rallies and draw errors, while Sinner’s willingness to step inside the baseline kept the match finely balanced. A contest defined by endurance, tactical adjustments, and sustained intensity.
Sinner responded on grass with a composed four-set victory, serving with greater accuracy and dominating backhand-to-backhand exchanges. By shortening points and controlling the centre of the court, he limited Alcaraz’s ability to inject variety, underlining his evolution as a complete all-surface competitor. Sinner avenged his heartbreak of the Roland Garros Final just a few weeks ago by defeating Alcaraz.
Carlos Alcaraz defeated defending champion Jannik Sinner in the final, 6–2, 3–6, 6–1, 6–4 to win the men's singles tennis title at the 2025 US Open. It was his second US Open title and sixth major title overall. By winning the title, Alcaraz regained the world No. 1 singles ranking from Sinner.