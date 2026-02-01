/IND vs PAK, U19 WC 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live streaming in India?

The U19 World Cup 2026 will witness a high-profile rivalry as India U19 take on Pakistan U19 in the 36th match of the tournament. The clash will be played during the Super Six stage at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Sunday (Feb 1). Both teams are part of Group 2 in the Super Six round and India U19 are currently second on the points table, while Pakistan U19 sit third. India have been impressive so far, winning all three of their matches, whereas Pakistan have secured two wins from three games.

In recent encounters between the two sides, Pakistan have held the upper hand, winning four of the last five matches, with India managing just one victory. With another crucial contest approaching, India will look to turn things around and register an important win.

India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As the Under-19 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan approaching, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

When and where is India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 clash?

The U19 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday (Feb 1), at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, starting at 1 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 clash live?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the U19 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan.

Where to livestream India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup 2026 clash?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the U19 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

What time will the toss take place?

The toss for the U19 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be held at 12:30 pm IST.

India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup - Squads

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Kanishk Chouhan, RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Deepesh Devendran and Kishan Kumar Singh