/T20 World Cup 2026: ICC awaits official communication with PCB set to boycott India clash

It was a sensational evening in the world of cricket geopolitics on Sunday (Feb 1) after the Pakistani government officially announced its boycott of the India clash in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan, the 2009 champions of the T20 World Cup, had its government formally announce its boycott of the T20 World Cup clash against India, yet confirm participation. In response, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken note of the situation but has stated that there has been no official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

ICC says no communication from PCB

“The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026,” a statement from the ICC read.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While the ICC awaits official communication from the PCB, this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Earlier, in a sensational development with less than a week to go for the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan government announced its decision to boycott its high-profile clash against India. The decision came on the evening of Sunday (Feb 1), with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the matter. The concerned fixture was scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo, but dark clouds linger around the fixture now.

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," a statement from the Pakistan government read.

Pakistan to participate in World Cup

Despite announcing the boycott of the clash, Pakistan will participate in the T20 World Cup, which will start on Feb 7. Pakistan, like India, will face the Netherlands, USA and Namibia in the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, all Pakistan’s fixtures are taking place in Sri Lanka as per an agreement between the BCCI, PCB and the ICC.