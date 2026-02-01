/T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan government announces boycott of Ind vs Pak clash, but confirms participation in tournament

In a sensational development with less than a week to go for the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan government has announced its decision to boycott its high-profile clash against India. The decision came on the evening of Sunday (Feb 1), with Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the matter. The concerned fixture was scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo, but dark clouds linger around the fixture now.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," a statement from the Pakistan government read.

According to Indian time, PM Sharif and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) head Naqvi met at the former’s residence around 6:30 p.m. when the decision was taken. Ever since the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Bangladesh’s removal from the tournament for refusing to tour India, PCB and the Pakistan government were in conversations to boycott the high-profile clash in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan to participate in World Cup

Despite announcing the boycott of the clash, Pakistan will participate in the T20 World Cup, which will start on Feb 7. Pakistan, like India, will face the Netherlands, USA and Namibia in the T20 World Cup. Interestingly, all Pakistan’s fixtures are taking place in Sri Lanka as per an agreement between the BCCI, PCB and the ICC.

What happens next?

As things stand, the ICC will now have a decision to make with less than a week for the start of the tournament. ICC might request Pakistan not to boycott the clash and a formal request could be made in the coming hours. However, other options that remain on the table include – forfeit of the contest with India being declared winners, change of group for Pakistan.