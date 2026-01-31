/IND vs NZ: Ishan Kishan scores statement ton ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup

Ishan Kishan scored a statement ton in the fifth T20I against New Zealand on Saturday (Jan 31) with a week to go for the start of the T20 World Cup. Ishan’s ton in 42-balls has set the pace for the Indian team, which will start its T20 World Cup campaign against the USA on Feb 7. The southpaw’s 103-run saw India score 271/5 in their 20 overs, with captain Suryakumar Yadav also scoring 63 off 30.

Ishan claims T20 World Cup place

Having come into the Indian side after a superb Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), Ishan was given the opportunity to be part of the T20 World Cup squad and the batter has not looked back. On Saturday, Ishan scored his maiden T20I hundred in just 42 balls as he claimed a place in the Playing XI during the T20 World Cup. His superb innings consisted of 6 fours and 10 sixes while scoring runs in tandem. In fact, Ishan scored 84 runs in boundaries while striking at more than 200.

Ishan’s ton came after he had already scored 76 in Raipur, showcasing his intentions with the bat. This time, he went a step ahead and scored the ton to help India score a big total.

On the other hand, skipper Suryakumar was also in brilliant form, having scored his third fifty in the series. His innings consisted of 4 fours and 6 sixes. Hardik Pandya (42 off 17) and Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16) were also amongst the runs for India. Sanju Samson, on the other hand, failed to make the most of his opportunities and was dismissed for 6 in the third over.

For New Zealand, three bowlers went for more than 50 runs during their spell, with Lockie Ferguson being the best bowler with two wickets, while there were wickets apiece for Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, and Mitchell Santner.