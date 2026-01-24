/‘I was angry, he wasn’t…’: Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Ishan Kishan's knock after 2nd T20I win

Ishan Kishan played one of the best innings of his T20I career, scoring 76 runs off just 32 balls to help India win the match by seven wickets against New Zealand in the second T20I at Raipur on Friday (Jan 23). The left-hander hit 11 fours and four sixes and also formed a strong 122-run partnership with captain Suryakumar Yadav in only 48 balls, putting India firmly in control of the chase. Before this partnership, India were in trouble at 6 for 2 while chasing 209.

Suryakumar, who top-scored for India with 82 off 37 balls, later said he was frustrated early on because he was not getting enough strike during the powerplay. He added that he had been batting well in practice, which gave him confidence going into the match.

“I was angry he wasn’t giving me strike in the powerplay but I was able to get a hold of the conditions. I’ve been batting well in the nets, had a good break, and had a good practice session before the game too,” he said at the post-match presentation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Suryakumar also praised Kishan’s fearless approach, saying he had rarely seen such batting in a pressure situation. He was amazed by how Kishan turned the innings after India lost two early wickets.

“I don’t know what Ishan had in the afternoon for lunch, but I have never seen someone batting that way at 6 for 2 and ending the powerplay on 60-odd 75. But that’s what we want for our batters to be able to express themselves,” Surya said.

Trending Stories

The Indian captain also applauded the bowlers for their strong performance. Despite good batting conditions, they kept New Zealand to 208 runs.