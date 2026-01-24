/IND vs NZ: India shatters Pakistan’s record with fastest 200-plus T20I chase

India set a new T20 International record by completing the quickest chase of a 200-plus target, reaching 209 runs in only 15.2 overs against New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday (Jan 23). The previous record was held by Pakistan, which had completed a 205-run chase against New Zealand in 16 overs last year. India won the match by seven wickets, thanks to strong batting performances from Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav. Kishan scored a quick 76 off 32 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes, while captain Suryakumar returned to form with an unbeaten 82 from 37 balls, including nine fours and four sixes.

This was India’s sixth successful chase of 200 or more runs in T20 Internationals, the second-highest number after Australia, which has achieved this seven times. Earlier, India’s fastest 200-plus chase came in 2019 against West Indies, when they chased 208 runs in 18.4 overs in Hyderabad. With this win, India now leads the five-match T20 series against New Zealand 2-0. The team had earlier won the first match in Nagpur by 48 runs.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against the USA on Feb 7 in Mumbai. They will then face the Namibia in Delhi on Feb 12 before moving to Colombo to play Pakistan on Feb 15. Their final group match is against Netherlands on Feb 18 in Ahmedabad.

Fastest 200-plus run chases in T20Is