IND vs NZ: Ishan, Surya dazzle with bat as India chase record total in Raipur, take 2-0 lead in series

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav made a blistering return to form in the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur as he smashed an unbeaten 82 to help his side to a record win. Playing on Friday (Jan 23), Surya was given a huge helping hand by Ishan Kishan as he too returned to the Indian side with a statement 76 off 32 as the Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by seven wickets. Interestingly, India chased down the 209-run target with 28 balls to spare and now take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.