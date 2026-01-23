IND vs NZ: Ishan, Surya dazzle with bat as India chase record total in Raipur, take 2-0 lead in series

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav made a blistering return to form in the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur as he smashed an unbeaten 82 to help his side to a record win. Playing on Friday (Jan 23), Surya was given a huge helping hand by Ishan Kishan as he too returned to the Indian side with a statement 76 off 32 as the Men in Blue beat the Kiwis by seven wickets. Interestingly, India chased down the 209-run target with 28 balls to spare and now take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Batters run riot
Tasked to chase 209 runs to win, India made a poor start as the hosts were 6/2 in the second over, losing Abhishek Sharma (0) and Sanju Samson (6) early. However, Ishan and captain Surya helped India come back into the contest. The two led the foundation for India’s resurgence, with Ishan being the aggressor as he completed his fifty in 20 deliveries. His innings of 76 runs consisted of 11 fours and 4 sixes as he, along with Surya, stitched a stand of 122 runs in 48 balls.
More to Follow...