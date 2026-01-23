/Explained: ICC dispute resolution committee and Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup venue fight

Bangladesh have taken their T20 World Cup 2026 venue dispute with the ICC to the next level by seeking help from the ICC’s independent dispute resolution committee, in a last attempt to get their matches shifted out of India. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has once again written to the International Cricket Council (ICC), asking for the intervention of the ICC’s independent dispute resolution committee in their ongoing venue row. BCB wants this committee to look into their demand of shifting their T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India to Sri Lanka.

According to a report by The Times of India, the latest letter was sent just hours after Bangladesh’s sports advisor Asif Nazrul made their position very clear. He stated that the team would not travel to India even if it meant missing the T20 World Cup. The report added that this firm's stance has pushed BCB to try every possible option to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The ICC, however, has already rejected Bangladesh’s request. Board members have voted strongly in favour of replacing Bangladesh with another team if they refuse to play in India. The global body has also said that it has found no security threat for the Bangladeshi team in India.

What is the dispute resolution committee of ICC?

The dispute resolution committee is an independent body within the ICC system. It is meant to settle disputes related to international cricket when internal talks fail. Member boards, players, officials and other parties can approach this committee. Its main job is to look into the lawfulness and interpretation of ICC decisions, rules and contracts. It is not a forum for normal appeals.

As per The Times of India, the committee is based in London and works under English law. Its decisions are final and binding, with almost no scope for appeal. This makes it a powerful platform, and that is why BCB is now pinning its hopes on it.

The ICC, however, has made its stand very clear. In an official statement, the ICC said shifting Bangladesh’s matches “would carry significant logistical and scheduling consequences for other teams and fans worldwide, and would also create precedent-related challenges that risk undermining the neutrality, fairness and integrity of ICC governance.”

