  /From Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 Indian batters with most sixes in T20 World Cup

From Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya: Meet 5 Indian batters with most sixes in T20 World Cup

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 23, 2026, 20:08 IST | Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 20:08 IST

Five Indian batters rule the T20 World Cup six-hitting charts with power and consistency, smashing over 150 massive sixes combined and showing how India has always dominated the game with fearless and match-winning batting.

Rohit Sharma
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma stands tall as India’s biggest six-hitter in T20 World Cup history, playing 47 matches and smashing an incredible 50 sixes, showing his unmatched ability to dominate bowlers with timing, power, and calm confidence in high-pressure moments.

Virat Kohli
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli mixed elegance with power as he played 35 matches and hammered 35 sixes, proving that smart batting and strong hitting can go hand in hand, often changing games by accelerating at the right time for India.

Yuvraj Singh
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh instilled fear into every bowling attack, featuring in 31 matches and striking 33 massive sixes, using his natural strength and fearless mindset to turn matches around with just a few powerful shots.

Suryakumar Yadav
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav added a modern touch to India’s batting by playing 18 matches and smashing 21 sixes, using creativity, sharp timing, and unusual shot angles to surprise bowlers and excite fans every time he batted.

Hardik Pandya
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya made his mark as a strong finisher by playing 24 matches and launching 19 sixes, using his power and confidence to provide late fireworks and give India crucial momentum in tough situations.

