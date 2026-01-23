/Trinity Rodman creates history, becomes world’s highest-paid women’s footballer

Trinity Rodman has made history by becoming the highest-paid women’s footballer in the world. At only 23, the United States forward has signed a new three-year contract with Washington Spirit that shows her value to the game. This deal is not just about money; it is about belief, respect, and the growth of women’s football worldwide. Washington Spirit announced the contract and called it one of the most important in the NWSL and in women’s football globally.

Reports say Rodman will earn more than two million dollars per year, including bonuses. Her agent, as reported by ESPN, confirmed that this makes her the highest-earning female footballer ever. The club wanted to keep her because she is the face of their team. Rodman joined the Spirit in 2021 after being drafted at just 18 years old.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In her first season, she won the Rookie of the Year award and helped the team win their first NWSL title. Since then, she has grown into one of the most feared attackers in the league. Her success has also come at the international level. Rodman won the Olympic gold medal with the United States in 2024. That moment proved her quality on the biggest stage. Even though the Spirit lost the last two NWSL finals, the club never doubted her importance.

Rodman said she always felt Washington was the right place for her next chapter. She spoke about being proud of what the team has built and excited about what lies ahead. Her goal is clear: to win championships and keep raising standards.

The path to this contract was not easy. A previous deal was blocked by the NWSL commissioner as it did not follow salary rules. This led to a complaint from the players’ association. Later, the league introduced the High Impact Player rule, allowing teams to spend extra money on star players outside the salary cap.