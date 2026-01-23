/Premier League: Man City boss Pep Guardiola terms Arsenal as 'world's best' ahead of Wolves clash

Manchester City could be 10 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal as the Blues face a decisive weekend. Ahead of this week’s Premier League clash, Man City boss Pep Guardiola reckons Arsenal are the “best team” in the world, with the Gunners enjoying a superb run of form. Arsenal sealed a R16 berth in the Champions League while they lead 3-2 after the League Cup first leg, meaning a quadruple is still a possibility.

Pep full of praise for Arsenal

Guardiola emphasised the difficulty of the task ahead, stating, "Absolutely, the best team right now in the world," when asked about chasing down Arsenal, who have also won all seven of their Champions League matches.

"So look in the Champions League, in the Premier League, look in (the) FA Cup, in Carabao Cup - it's the best team right now.

"Hopefully we can be close and getting better, getting better and have the chance to catch them.

"I have an extraordinary team, an extraordinary group of players. And we are all together. We are a fantastic football team, I don't have any doubts about that."

City's dip in form has coincided with the loss of key defenders Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol to injury. The arrival of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace should mitigate their absence, with the England international set to make his debut against Wolves on Saturday.

"It's going to help us because the experience of Mark is exceptional," added Guardiola.

"Considering the absence of central defenders, it’s really good."

Dias, Gvardiol and Nico Gonzalez remain sidelined for City, but Matheus Nunes could return after missing the last two games with a virus.

Interestingly, Man City could be given a helping hand by arch-rivals Manchester United as they face the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. A win for United coupled with a win for Man City could see the latter bring down the gap at the top of the Premier League to just for points.