/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League 2026

From Nandani Sharma to Amelia Kerr, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Women's Premier League 2026. This list also includes Nadine De Klerk, Nicola Carey and Sophie Devine
Delhi Capitals’ young gun Nandani Sharma tops the wicket-takers’ list in the Women’s Premier League 2026. In three matches so far, Nandani has picked up eight wickets at an impressive bowling average of 11.00 and an economy rate of 8.8. Her tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
Mumbai Indians' star spinner Amelia Kerr is second on this list with six wickets in three WPL 2026 matches. She has maintained a bowling average of 12.83 and has also registered a three-wicket haul.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Nadine de Klerk is third on the list. In WPL 2026, she has played two matches and claimed six wickets at an outstanding bowling average of 9.00 and an economy rate of 6.75, including a three-wicket haul.
Mumbai Indians’ Nicola Carey is next with six wickets in three matches at a bowling average of 18.00. Her performances this season include a three-wicket haul.
Gujarat Giants’ star all-rounder Sophie Devine rounds out the top five. In WPL 2026, Devine has played three matches and picked up five wickets at a bowling average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 10.16.