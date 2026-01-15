LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters with most runs in Women's Premier League 2026

Published: Jan 15, 2026, 14:30 IST | Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 14:30 IST

From Harmanpreet Kaur to Lizelle Lee, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Women's Premier League 2026. This list also includes Sophie Devine, Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) - 165 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI-W) - 165 runs

Mumbai Indians’ captain Harmanpreet Kaur tops the run-scorers’ list in the Women’s Premier League 2026. In three matches so far, Harmanpreet has amassed 165 runs at an impressive strike rate of 161.76, including two half-centuries.

Lizelle Lee (DC-W) - 163 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Lizelle Lee (DC-W) - 163 runs

Delhi Capitals’ explosive opener Lizelle Lee sits second with 163 runs in three WPL 2026 matches at a strike rate of 150.92. Her tally also includes two half-centuries.

Sophie Devine (GG-W) - 141 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sophie Devine (GG-W) - 141 runs

Gujarat Giants’ star all-rounder Sophie Devine is third on the list. In three matches this season, Devine has scored 141 runs at an average of 47.00 and a brilliant strike rate of 213.63.

Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) - 134 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Ashleigh Gardner (GG-W) - 134 runs

Gujarat Giants' Ashleigh Gardner is fourth on this list with 134 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 171.79. Her tally also includes a half-centuries.

Phoebe Litchfield (UPW-W) - 125 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Phoebe Litchfield (UPW-W) - 125 runs

UP Warriorz's batter Phoebe Litchfield is next on this list. In WPL 2026, she has played three matches and scored 125 runs at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 176.05, hitting 16 fours and six towering sixes.

