/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in Women's Premier League 2026

From Harmanpreet Kaur to Lizelle Lee, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in Women's Premier League 2026. This list also includes Sophie Devine, Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner
Mumbai Indians’ captain Harmanpreet Kaur tops the run-scorers’ list in the Women’s Premier League 2026. In three matches so far, Harmanpreet has amassed 165 runs at an impressive strike rate of 161.76, including two half-centuries.
Delhi Capitals’ explosive opener Lizelle Lee sits second with 163 runs in three WPL 2026 matches at a strike rate of 150.92. Her tally also includes two half-centuries.
Gujarat Giants’ star all-rounder Sophie Devine is third on the list. In three matches this season, Devine has scored 141 runs at an average of 47.00 and a brilliant strike rate of 213.63.
Gujarat Giants' Ashleigh Gardner is fourth on this list with 134 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 171.79. Her tally also includes a half-centuries.
UP Warriorz's batter Phoebe Litchfield is next on this list. In WPL 2026, she has played three matches and scored 125 runs at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 176.05, hitting 16 fours and six towering sixes.