/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Can't have double standards': Ex-ICC & PCB chair says Pakistan can't be punished for India match boycott

Former International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Ehsan Mani believes that the global body can not reprimand Pakistan for boycotting match against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The decision to 'not take field' against India was announced by the Pakistan government on Sunday (Feb 1) while announcing their participation in the tournament. The ICC, in response to the announcement, has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of potential 'long-term implications' if they don't play against India, scheduled on Feb 15 in Colombo. Mani says that the decision to boycott has been taken by the government and not the PCB, leaving ICC with little scope of levying any punishment.

Why can't ICC punish Pakistan for boycotting India match in T20 World Cup 2026

Mani, also a former PCB chairman, while sharing his opinion on the matter, compared the current situation to Champions Trophy 2025 when the Indian government had denied the permission to the national team for travelling to Pakistan - host of the Champions Trophy 2025.

"There can't be any sanctions against Pakistan if it follows government instructions. That was the basis on which India refused to play its 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan. You can't have double standards," Mani was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

The former ICC champions also accused the ICC of "instead of dealing with the problem, just stood there as a bystander."

The boycott, if happens, will most likely result in India getting a walkover for the match, which means India will get the full points for the match without playing a ball. With each team slated to play four matches in group stage, India getting a walkover will definitely boost their chances to making it to the Super 8 stage.