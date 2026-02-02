/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Not taking field vs India': How will Pakistan's boycott affect both teams

The Pakistan government, after days of uncertainty, has confirmed the national team's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, but with a caveat. Salman Agha-led team won't be taking the field against India in Group A match on Feb 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka - the co-host of the tournament along with India. The decision comes as a possible show of support to Bangladesh, which has been replaced by Scotland after refusing to play in India over security concerns. By boycotting India's match, Pakistan has not only put its chances to making it to the Super Eight in jeopardy, but invited some potential 'long-term implications' from the ICC as well.

How Pakistan boycott of Group A match will affect India in T20 World Cup 2026

In the group stage of T20 World Cup 2026, each team plays other teams in its respective group once and top two teams from each group will advance to Super Eight in the next round. According to the rules, India will get full points for the match if any opposition, in this case Pakistan, decides to not take field. This means, India will be given the points without having to play, thanks to Pakistan, which can very well put them in the next round of Super Eight.

In Group A, Pakistan are scheduled to play vs Netherlands (Feb 7), vs USA (Feb 10), vs India (Feb 15), and vs Namibia (Feb 18). After annoucing the boycott of India's match on Feb 15, Pakistan will have ensure that it atleast wins all of the remaining matches to have a solid chance of making it to the next round. With net run rate (NRR) also in picture, Pakistan's boycott could very well come back and hanut its chances of advancement in the tournament.

However, it remains to be seen if Pakistan, shall it manages to reach Super Eight or Final (vs India), abandon the boycott policy and play against the arch-rivals ot simply handover the points.