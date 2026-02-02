/WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals clinch Playoff spot with over UP Warriorz; Mumbai Indians miss out

Delhi Capitals secured a convincing five-wicket win against the UP Warriorz in the final league stage fixture at the BCA Stadium in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday.



With this victory, the Delhi Capitals are into the eliminators of the ongoing tournament. The Jemimah Rodrigues-led side eliminated two-time champions Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth and UP Warriorz, who finished last in the standings.



Delhi ended their league stage campaign in third place with six points in eight matches (four wins and as many losses). Apart from Delhi, Gujarat Giants, who finished second and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who topped the charts, have qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing WPL 2026 season.

After being asked to bat first, UP Warriorz were restricted to a modest 122/8 in 20 overs. It was a disappointing day for them with the bat, as none of their batters crossed even the 30-run mark.

Deepti Sharma (24 off 19 balls, including four boundaries and one six), Simran Shaikh (22 off 14 deliveries, with three fours) and Shikha Pandey (23* off 13 balls, with three fours) chipped in crucial runs for the UP Warriorz.



For the Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp scalped a three-wicket haul (3/30). Chinelle Henry (2/25) and Shree Charani (2/22) bagged two wickets apiece. Minnu Mani (1/13) took one wicket.

Chasing just 123 runs, wicketkeeper-batter Lizelle Lee was out on 10 runs off as many deliveries, with two fours. Opener Shafali Verma scored 29 off 33 balls, with two fours.



However, Laura Wolvaardt (47 off 36 balls, with seven fours) and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (26 off 16 balls, with three fours) helped the Delhi Capitals chase down the target in 18.4 overs.

