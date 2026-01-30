WPL 2026 | Gujarat's maiden win over Mumbai puts them in eliminator

Gujarat Giants (GG) beat the Mumbai Indian (MI) for the very first time in the Women's Premier Lague (WPL) history and entered the WPL 2026 playoffs as well. Batting first GG scored 167/4 in 20 overs and held back MI at 156/7 despite their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scoring unbeaten 82 off 48 balls. The Giants won the match by 11 runs and registered their first victory over Mumbai in their ninth attemept. Gujarat's Georgia Wareham was named Player of the Match for her 44 not out off 26 balls and 2/26 with the ball. Giants will now face the team finishing third in the WPL 2026 points table in the eliminator for a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women.

What this loss means for MI's playoff chances?

The two-time champions Mumbai are currently at the third place on the points table with 6 points in 8 matches. With one match left for Delhi Capitals (DC) Women and UP Warriorz (UPW) Women, MI still aren't sure of a playoff berth. If DC, with 6 points in 7 matches, manage to win their last league match against UPW on Sunday (Feb 1), they will face GG in the eliminator on Tuesday (Feb 3). In case Delhi lose against UPW, which are already out of playoff race with just 4 points in 7 matches, then net run-rate comes into the picture and the team with better NRR between DC and MI advances to the eliminator.

How GG scured first win vs MI in WPL history

After electing to bat first on winning the toss, Gujarat lost first wicket for 21 runs when Beth Mooney (5) was sent back by Shabnim Ismail in the third over of the innings. Anushka Sharma (33) and Sophie Devine (25) then added 48 runs for the second wicket but both players were out within four balls, leaving GG at 71/3 at just halfway mark. Skipper Ashleigh Gardner (46 off 28) and Wareham then added 71 runs for the fouth wicket as GG finished at above-par 167/4 in 20 overs.