/'Hear to coach, but...', 2007 T20 World Cup winning bowler's advice Indian pacers

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth believes the key to India’s success at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup lies not in defensive bowling, but in belief, intent, and attacking for wickets, especially in the powerplay. Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing World Legends Pro T20 League, Sreesanth praised the competitiveness of the tournament, calling it “the best legends tournament I’ve played till now”, before turning his attention to India’s current white-ball setup.

With flat pitches, 200-plus scores becoming routine, and the impact player rule altering T20 dynamics, Sreesanth feels fast bowlers must resist the temptation to merely restrict runs. “My request to the entire fast bowlers will be, go for wickets upfront. You should get wickets if you can. You want to have a belief system.” Addressing whether modern Indian pacers have become too defensive, Sreesanth pointed to the leadership group, particularly head coach Gautam Gambhir, but stressed personal conviction over passive execution.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Gautam Gambhir is the coach, so he must have some plans. Hear the coach, but listen to your heart.” Sreesanth emphasised that India today boasts enviable fast-bowling depth, across what he described as “team A, team B, team C”, and urged bowlers to trust their skills rather than bowl with hope. “People always end up hoping for the best. Hope is begging. If you believe in your ability, things change.”