/AO 2026 | 'And then him cramping': Zverev shares biggest regret from loss vs Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev was in prime position to win the Australian Open 2026 semi-final on Friday (Jan 30) at Rod Laver Arena against Carlos Alcaraz with the Spaniard cramping but failed to take the advantage of the situation. The German eventually lost 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 in the historic five-set marathon and failed to make it to his second consecutive Australian Open final. Zverev was two sets down when Alcaraz started to cramp and went on to nullify the advantage. In the final set though, Alcaraz summoned his herculen best to enter his maiden Australian Open final and in process, became the youngest to reach final of all four grand slams in open era history.

Zverev shares regrets from loss vs Alcaraz in marathon semi

After Alcaraz won the first set, Zverev responded immediately and took an early lead in the second set. The Spaniard, however, won the set in the tie-breaker and Zverev calls it his biggest regret of the match.

"The biggest regret I have is probably the second set, not winning that, because I think it would have changed being one set all, and then him cramping," acknowledged Zverev. The German went on to win the next two sets, although in tie-breaker, but he didn't like it either.

"I didn't do a good job in the third and fourth sets. I should have won them easier in a way, but he was hitting a lot of winners from the first shot, so I wasn't getting into the rallies. I should have probably been a bit more aggressive," Zverev said.

“Even at 5-4 [in the fifth], you know, normally I can rely on my serve a bit more. My legs stopped pushing upward… that's the way it is. This is life. We move on."