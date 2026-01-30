/AO 2026 | WATCH - Zverev 'angry' as Alcaraz takes medical timeout for cramps in semis

Carlos Alcaraz was two sets up and leading in the third set as well when cramps hit him during the Australian Open 2026 semi-final vs Alexander Zverev on Friday (Jan 30). The Spaniard was visibly uncomfortable and even took a medical timeout, something which did not go down well with his opponent. When Alcaraz was getting treatment for what appeared to be cramps in his right thigh, Zverev was engaged in a heated conversation with match officials. The German took advantage of the situation and went on to win the third and fourth set, both in tie-breaker, to push the match into the fifth set which at one point looked like will be over in straight sets.

Zverev gets angry as Alcaraz gets treatment for cramps

Alcaraz was 5-4 up in the third set when he took the medical timeout and Zverev was clearly not happy about it. The German had animated and what appeared to be angry discussions with the match officials about the situation. After the timeout, Zverev won the third set and the fourth as well against a gingerly walking Alcaraz. Have a look at angry Zverev below:

The German, however, could not overcome the Spaniard as Alcaraz beat Zverev 6-4, 7(7)-6(5), 6(3)-7(7), 6(4)-7(7), 7-5 to enter his maiden Australian Open final.