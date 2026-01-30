/AO 2026 | 'Injury concern & losing two-set advantage': Alcaraz beats Zverev in longest tournament semi to enter maiden final

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz overcame injury concern and loss of two-set advantage to enter his maiden Australian Open final on Friday (Jan 30). Alcaraz beat German Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 in the marathon semifinal - the longest in AO history which ran for 5 hours and 27 minutes. The 22-year-old is now the youngest to reach all four grand slam finals in the open era history and will be the youngest to complete the career grand slam shall he wins on Sunday (Feb 1). Alcaraz has already won rest three grand slams twice each: French Open in 2024 & 2025, Wimbledon in 2023 & 2024, and US Open in 2022 & 2025.

Alcaraz calls semi vs Zverev 'physically demanding'

"I always say that you have to believe in yourself no matter what," Alcaraz said during the on-court interview. "No matter what you’re struggling [with, what] you've been through, no matter anything, you gotta still believe in yourself all the time.

"I was struggling in the middle of the third set. Physically it was one of the most demanding matches that I have ever played in my short career, I would say, but I've been in these kinds of situations," he added.

What next for Alcaraz?

The Spaniard will now platy winner of Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner for his maiden Australian Open title on Sunday (Feb 1). Sinner is two-time defending champion of the tournament while Djokovic is a 10-time AO champion - making the final not at all easy for Alcaraz.