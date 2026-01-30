/AO 2026 | 'First of its kind since 2004': Sabalenka-Rybakina road to historic women's singles final

The Australian Open 2026 women's singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, scheduled for Saturday (Jan 31) at Rod Laver Arena, his already a historic match. Both the players have reached the final without dropping set - a first in a grand slam since Williams sisters Serena and Venus reached Wimbledon 2008 final. In the Australian Open, the last time two finalists reached the women's singles final were Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters back in 2004. While Sabalenka would be looking to win her third AO title in fourth year and fifth grand slam overall, Rybakina last won a grand slam title in Wimbledon 2022. Both the players had also played the AO 2023 final and Sabalenka had emerged victorious back then.

Aryna Sabalenka road to AO 2026 women's singles final

Sabalenka, a two-time AO champion, started her campaign with win over ustine Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in first round on Jan 18. She then defeated Zhuoxuan Bai in the second round on Jan 21 before a hard fought, tie-breaker in both sets, victory against Anastasia Potapova in R3 on Jan 23. In the fourth round, Sabalenka beat Victoria Mboko to advance to the quarter-finals where she beat Iva Jovic. In the semi-final, she beat Elina Svitolina to reach her fourth consecutive AO final. Below are Sabalenka's score in each match:

Sabalenka beat Rakotomanga Rajaonah 6-4, 6-1 in Round 1

Sabalenka beat Bai 6-3, 6-1 in Round 2

Sabalenka beat Potapova 7(7)-6(4), 7(9)-6(7) in Round 3

Sabalenka beat Mboko 6-1, 7(7)-6(1) in Round 4

Sabalenka beat Jovic 6-3, 6-0 in QF

Sabalenka beat Svitolina 6-2, 6-3 in SF

Elena Rybakina road to AO 2026 women's singles final

Rybakina, who had lost to Sabalenka in AO 2023 final, started her AO 2026 camapign with a win over Kaja Juvan in round 1 on Jan 20. In the second round, Rybakina beat Varvara Gracheva on Jan 22 before overcoming Tereza Valentova in round three on Jan 24. In the fourth round, Rybakina beat Elise Mertens on Jan 26 before beating Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals on Jan 28. In the semis, Rybakina beat Jessic Pegula to advance to her second AO final and set up the AO 2023 final rematch with Sabalenka. Below are Rybakian's scores in each round leading to the final: