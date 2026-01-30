/AO 2026 | 'There will be no handshake': Shocking display board message at Sabalenka-Svitolina semis

The Australian Open 2026 is dealing with too many controversies at the moment. The tournament has already been in spotlight over banning wearable device Whoop and forced players like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Aryna Sabalenka to remove it. In the women's singles semis between Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina on Thursday (Jan 29), a couple of incident shook the crowd and the players as well. The first one was 'hinderance call' against Sabalenka for not making 'natural sound', and the second one is no handshake message displayed on screen between the players. Notably, Sabalenka is a Belarussian player and Svitolina comes from Ukraine. The two countries are having strained relations because of Russia-Ukraine war in which Belarus sides with Russia.

Why no handshake message was displayed after Sabalenka-Svitolina match

The players, hailing from countries which are not at good terms currently, avoided customary handshake post match and Australian Open made sure to relay the meesage to the crowd on big scree. "At the conclusion of the match, there will be no handshake between the players. We appreciate your support for both athletes during and following the match," the message read. Have a look at it displayed on the big screen:

Speaking about the no-handshake, Sabalenka said after the match: "They have been doing it for so long, it’s their decision and I respect that."

What was hinderance call against Sabalenka