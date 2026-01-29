/AO 2026 | 'You went, Uh-aya': Sabalenka's semis win vs Svitolina mired by hinderance call controversy

Aryna Sabalenka was sujected to a 'gruffing' controversy during her Australian Open 2026 women's singles semis win against Elina Svitolina. The controversy happened in the fourth game of the second set when the chair umpire stopped the match, taking both the players by surprise - claiming Sabalenka didn't make 'natural sound.' Sablenka, however, won the match 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets on Thursday (Jan 29) at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne to advance to her fourth consecutive Australian Open final - becoming just the third women's player to do so in open era history.
What was Sabalenka's 'hinderance call' controversy in AO 2026 semis
The stoppage by chair umpire in the fourth game of the second set was because of the 'hinderance call'. "Stop, hindrance" said the chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell, putting both the players in shock. "What?" was Sabalenka's reaction to which the umpire replied: "You went, ‘Uh-aya'. You don’t make the normal sound."
Sabalenka challenged the decision but the umpire held up the call after review and the world number 1 went on to lose the point as well as the review.
What did Sabalenka say about it?
At the post match press-conference, Sabalenka addressed the controversy and revealed how it helped her focus and eventually win the match.
“That’s actually never happened to me. Especially with my grunting. It’s so off I think,” Sabalenka told reporters. “I was like ‘What? What is wrong with you?’ I think it was the wrong call. She really pissed me off. It actually helped me and benefited my game,” she added.
What next for Sabalenka?
The 2023 and 2024 champion will now face Elena Rybakina in the women's singles final on Saturday (Jan 30) for her fifth grand slam title overall and third Australian Open title. Sabalenka was also the runners up in AO 2025 after she lost to Madison Keys in the final. Apart from the AO, Sabalenka has also won two US Open grand slam titles as well in addition to a trip to final in French Open 2025 and three semis in Wimbledon (2021, 2023, & 2025).