The race for the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) playoffs will be decided in the final league match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday (Feb 1). Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured direct qualification for the final after finishing top of the table with 12 points. Gujarat Giants booked their place in the Eliminator by defeating Mumbai Indians and finishing second on the points table. Now, only one of Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians or UP Warriorz can qualify to face Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator. Let’s take a look at all the possible qualification scenarios.

How Delhi Capitals can qualify

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Delhi Capitals have the easiest route. If they defeat UP Warriorz in the final league match, they will move to eight points and finish third on the table, pushing Mumbai Indians out of the Playoffs.

How Mumbai Indians can qualify

Mumbai Indians can still make it, but they must depend on the last match result. They need UP Warriorz to beat Delhi Capitals and if UPW’s net run rate remains below Mumbai’s, MI will make the Eliminator.

Also Read - Union Budget 2026: Govt proposes Khelo India Mission to boost sports sector

How UP Warriorz can qualify

UP Warriorz are almost out of the race. They are currently last on the points table with four points and a very poor net run rate. To qualify, they would need an unbelievable result, either winning against Delhi Capitals by approximately 156 runs or chasing the target in under two overs.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026

The last league stage match of WPL 2026 between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will take place on Sunday (Feb 1), at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, starting at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Eddla Srujana, Pragati Singh, Lucy Hamilton, Taniya Bhatia and Alana King