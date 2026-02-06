Ayush Mhatre is all set to lead India in the 2026 U-19 ODI World Cup final against England on Friday (Feb 6) in Harare, Zimbabwe. India is the most successful team in the tournament history with 5 titles to its name.

Shall Mhatre leads the team to win, he will join the elite company of several India stars who have have the honour of leading India to U-19 ODI World Cup victory.