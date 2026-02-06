For India, Moahmmed Kaif (1999), Virat Kohli (2008), Umnukt Chand (2012), Prithvi Shaw (2018), and Yash Dhull (2022) have won an U-19 ODI World Cup final as captain. India U-19 face England U-19 in 2026 U-19 ODI World Cup final on Friday (Feb 6) with Ayush Mhatre leading the team.
Ayush Mhatre is all set to lead India in the 2026 U-19 ODI World Cup final against England on Friday (Feb 6) in Harare, Zimbabwe. India is the most successful team in the tournament history with 5 titles to its name.
Shall Mhatre leads the team to win, he will join the elite company of several India stars who have have the honour of leading India to U-19 ODI World Cup victory.
Mohammed Kaif was the first Indian captain to win an U-19 ODI World Cup - leading India to victory in the final against Sri Lanka.
SL U-19 scored 178 runs and India U-19 reched the target in nearly 41 overs with six wickets in hand. Yuvraj Singh was the Player of the Tournament with 203 runs and 12 wickets.
Virat Kohli was the second Indian captain to win an U-19 ODI World Cup when he led the team to victory 12 runs against South Africa U-19 in the in the final.
Batting first, India U-19 scored 159 runs. SA U-19 got a revised target of 116 runs in 25 overs but managed only 103/8 in 25 overs - losing by 12 runs via DLS method.
Unmukt Chand led India to U-19 ODI World Cup victory in 2012 for a second title in three editions. Chand's India beat Australia U-19 in the final by 6 wickets.
Batting first, Australia U-19 scored 225/8 in 50 overs and India chased the target in nearly 48 overs with Chand scoring a magnificent 111 not out.
Prithvi Shaw is the fouth Indian captain to win an U-19 ODI World Cup title. Shaw's team beat Australia U-19 by 8 wickets in the final.
Batting first, Australia U-19 scored 216 and India U-19 reached the target in about 39 overs with 8 wickets to spare. For India, Manjot Kalra scored 100 not out. Current India ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill was Player of the Tournament for his 372 runs in the tournament.
Yash Dhull is the latest Indian captain to win an U-19 ODI World Cup final. Dhull's India beat England U-19 in the final by four wickets.
Batting first, England U-19 scored 189 despite James Rew scoring 95. In reply, India U-19 chased the target in about 48 overs with Shaikh Rasheed and Nishant Sandhu scoring 50 each.