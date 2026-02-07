/'First time I’ve heard that Pakistan...': Sourav Ganguly on IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly expressed surprise at Pakistan’s decision not to play their T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India, saying it was the first time he had heard of Pakistan refusing to face India in a World Cup match. He further said that India is one of the top teams to win the World Cup, especially as the tournament is being held at home, where playing on familiar conditions gives them a strong advantage.

Ganguly also added that he was disappointed that Bangladesh are not part of the tournament and felt they deserved to play.

“I don’t know why Pakistan won’t play against India in the World Cup match. This is the first time I’ve heard that Pakistan won’t play against India in the World Cup,” Ganguly said.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins on Saturday (Feb 7) and in India, the first match will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where Scotland will face the West Indies. Security at the stadium has been tightened and Kolkata’s police commissioner has personally checked all the arrangements. Officials from Cricket Association of Bengal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the International Cricket Council are working together to make sure the tournament runs smoothly and safely.

Why is Pakistan refusing to play against India?

Pakistan’s government released an official statementon the social media confirming that their team would take part in the T20 World Cup 2026 but would not play against India in their group match in Colombo. The decision comes after the Bangladesh being removed from the World Cup and replaced by Scotland, after they refused to travel to India for their tournament matches.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also supported the boycott against India, calling it a very appropriate decision and added that the Pakistan wanted to stand firmly with Bangladesh and emphasised that politics should not be mixed with sports.

“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” Sharif stated after a government meeting.



“We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh,” he added.