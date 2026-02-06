/T20 World Cup 2026: Injured Harshit Rana ruled out, Siraj likely to replace - Report

India pacer Harshit Rana’s place in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad is uncertain after he picked up an injury during a practice match against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Rana appeared uncomfortable while bowling, stopped his run-up twice, grabbed his knee and eventually left the field. He managed to bowl just one over, conceding 16 runs. According to some media reports, Mohammed Siraj could be named as his replacement.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup opener against the USA, India captain Suryakumar Yadav said on Friday (Feb 6) that Rana has not been ruled out yet, but admitted the signs are not positive. He added that the team is ready to consider other options if Rana is unavailable.

"Harshit Rana has not been ruled out yet, the physios are assessing him but he does not look good," Suryakumar said.

Indian skipper also said that the selectors will look at fast bowlers who have performed well in the last one or two years, including those who can bat if needed. He also said the team does not expect lower-order players to always score quick runs and will focus on picking the best possible option.

"We will see which fast bowlers have done well in last 1-2 years or bowlers who can bat. But if you are expecting a No 9 to hit out, what are the top eight doing? We will try to pick the best one," the India T20 captain said if a replacement is required.

Suryakumar further explained that the squad was chosen with different combinations in mind and the team has enough flexibility to adjust if Rana cannot play. While he said Rana would be missed, he confirmed that there are other players who can fit into the team if required.

"You make a squad thinking combinations, if he (Rana) is unavailable, then we have enough players to make new combination. If we miss him, we will definitely miss him. We will look at fast bowlers who can bat also, but no hard and fast rule. We have options," Suryakumar said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup opener.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to issue an official statement on the severity of Rana’s injury.