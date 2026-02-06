/IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 3: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

India will start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title defence against the United States (USA) on Saturday (Feb 7) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST, while the toss is expected at 6:30 pm IST. Even after the retirement of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following the 2024 World Cup win, India remain the No.1 ranked T20I team. They head into the tournament as favourites and look well-prepared to maintain their strong run in the shortest format. As the India vs USA clash draws closer, here are the key details you need to know, including live streaming details, pitch and weather reports.

IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and the United States will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and the USA on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IND vs USA, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

India and the USA have played against each other only once in T20 Internationals and that meeting came during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where India won by seven wickets. This upcoming match will be the second T20I between the two sides and it will be interesting to see how the USA team performs against a strong Indian lineup.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

Weather Report

Mumbai is expected to have warm weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 33°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. Rain is not expected, so a full match should be played.

IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

India:Suryakumar Yadav(c),Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson,Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan,Hardik Pandya,Arshdeep Singh,Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy,Kuldeep Yadav,Axar Patel,Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh