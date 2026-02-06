/T20 World Cup 2026 | Major blow for Australia as another star player gets ruled out with injury

In a mjor blow to Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the tournament. With no Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Starc and now Hazlewood as well, the 2021 T20 World Cup champions will definitely have their work cut out for them in the tournament. This is also the first time since 2009 Champions Trophy that Australia are playing in an ICC tournament with without one of Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood, Steve Smith or David Warner as well. Cricket Australia, meanwhile, hasn't named a replacement for Hazlewood yet and will take a call on it at the later stage. Australia start their T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday (Feb 11) against Ireland.

Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026

Ever since winning the IPL 2025 title with RCB, Hazlewood has been dealing with a lot of injuries. He suffered a hamstring strain leading upto the Ashes and then got hit by Achilles Heels injuries later on in the series. Hazlewood, however, played three T20I series against South Africa, New Zealand and India. He was expected to get fit for the later stages in the T20 World Cup but the recovery seems to be taking more time than anticipated.

"We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super 8 stage but the latest indications he is still some time away and accelerating his program will carry too much risk," selector Tony Dodemaide said. "We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time."

Who will replace Josh Hazlewood in the Australia squad

As of now, Australia isn't naming a replacement. Sean Abbott, who has travelled with squad as a travelling reserve, might join the main squad later on.