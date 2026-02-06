/U19 World Cup final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wreaks havoc, rewrites record books with 175 run knock

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wreaked havoc in the final of the U19 World Cup on Friday (Feb 6) as he played a 175-run knock against England. Playing at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Sooryavanshi completed his ton in 58 balls before going on to break a series of records in the final. Sooryavanshi is also the youngest to score a ton in the final, now holding the record for the highest individual score in the summit clash.

Sooryavanshi wreaks havoc

Having already made a name in IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi was a hot prospect in Indian cricket and continued his streak. Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 in March, was seen scoring runs all over the ground as he struck 15 sixes and 15 fours, scoring 175 off 80 balls and a strike rate of more than 200. Altogether, 150 runs were scored in fours and sixes by the batter, also setting a new record.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | Meet Indians to score most runs in each of last 5 T20 World Cups ft Virat Kohli

Fastest U19 WC hundreds (by balls faced)

51 - Will Malajczuk (AUS) vs Japan, Windhoek, 2026

55 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Harare, 2026

63 - Qasim Akram (PAK) vs SL, North Sound, 2022

65 - Ben Mayes (ENG) vs SCOT, Harare, 2026

69 - Raj Bawa (IND) vs Uganda, Tarouba, 2022

ALSO READ | From Chris Gayle to Brendon McCullum, 5 batters to score fastest T20 World Cup hundreds

Hundreds in U19 WC finals

119* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Harare, 2026

111* - Unmukt Chand (IND) vs AUS, Townsville, 2012

108 - Brett Williams (AUS) vs PAK, Adelaide, 1988

107 - Stephen Peters (ENG) vs NZ, Johannesburg, 1998

101* - Manjot Kalra (IND) vs AUS, Mount Maunganui, 2018

100* - Jarrad Burke (AUS) vs SA, Lincoln, 2002

More to Follow…