/U19 World Cup final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wreaks havoc, rewrites record books with 175 run knock

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wreaked havoc in the final of the U19 World Cup on Friday (Feb 6) as he played a 175-run knock against England. Playing at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Sooryavanshi completed his ton in 58 balls before going on to break a series of records in the final. Sooryavanshi is also the youngest to score a ton in the final, now holding the record for the highest individual score in the summit clash.
Sooryavanshi wreaks havoc
Having already made a name in IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi was a hot prospect in Indian cricket and continued his streak. Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 in March, was seen scoring runs all over the ground as he struck 15 sixes and 15 fours, scoring 175 off 80 balls and a strike rate of more than 200. Altogether, 150 runs were scored in fours and sixes by the batter, also setting a new record.
Fastest U19 WC hundreds (by balls faced)
51 - Will Malajczuk (AUS) vs Japan, Windhoek, 2026
55 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Harare, 2026
63 - Qasim Akram (PAK) vs SL, North Sound, 2022
65 - Ben Mayes (ENG) vs SCOT, Harare, 2026
69 - Raj Bawa (IND) vs Uganda, Tarouba, 2022
Hundreds in U19 WC finals
119* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Harare, 2026
111* - Unmukt Chand (IND) vs AUS, Townsville, 2012
108 - Brett Williams (AUS) vs PAK, Adelaide, 1988
107 - Stephen Peters (ENG) vs NZ, Johannesburg, 1998
101* - Manjot Kalra (IND) vs AUS, Mount Maunganui, 2018
100* - Jarrad Burke (AUS) vs SA, Lincoln, 2002
