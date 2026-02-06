Google Preferred
U19 World Cup final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wreaks havoc, rewrites record books with 175-run knock

Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Feb 06, 2026, 15:22 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 16:42 IST
Story highlights

Playing at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completed his ton in 58 balls before going on to break a series of records in the final.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wreaked havoc in the final of the U19 World Cup on Friday (Feb 6) as he played a 175-run knock against England. Playing at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, Sooryavanshi completed his ton in 58 balls before going on to break a series of records in the final. Sooryavanshi is also the youngest to score a ton in the final, now holding the record for the highest individual score in the summit clash.

Sooryavanshi wreaks havoc

Having already made a name in IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi was a hot prospect in Indian cricket and continued his streak. Sooryavanshi, who turns 15 in March, was seen scoring runs all over the ground as he struck 15 sixes and 15 fours, scoring 175 off 80 balls and a strike rate of more than 200. Altogether, 150 runs were scored in fours and sixes by the batter, also setting a new record.

Fastest U19 WC hundreds (by balls faced)

51 - Will Malajczuk (AUS) vs Japan, Windhoek, 2026

55 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Harare, 2026

63 - Qasim Akram (PAK) vs SL, North Sound, 2022

65 - Ben Mayes (ENG) vs SCOT, Harare, 2026

69 - Raj Bawa (IND) vs Uganda, Tarouba, 2022

Hundreds in U19 WC finals

119* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Harare, 2026

111* - Unmukt Chand (IND) vs AUS, Townsville, 2012

108 - Brett Williams (AUS) vs PAK, Adelaide, 1988

107 - Stephen Peters (ENG) vs NZ, Johannesburg, 1998

101* - Manjot Kalra (IND) vs AUS, Mount Maunganui, 2018

100* - Jarrad Burke (AUS) vs SA, Lincoln, 2002

More to Follow…

About the Author

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports.

