/India vs England U19 World Cup Final: Date, time, venue, squad, Playing XI prediction, head to head record

Record champions India will look to extend their record in the U19 World Cup as they take on England in the summit clash on Friday (Feb 6) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. This will be India’s sixth consecutive final in the U19 World Cup as the Boys in Blue look to clinch their latest title. England, on the other hand, will look to end their 28-year wait for the U19 World Cup, having last won it in 1998. So ahead of the 2026 U19 World Cup final, here is all you need to know, including date, time, venue, squad, Playing XI prediction and head-to-head record.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Final Live Streaming
Where to watch India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 final live?
Live streaming of the India vs England Under 19 World Cup 2026 final match will be available onJioHotstarin India, whereas the Live telecast will be available onStar Sports NetworkTV channels in India.
IND U19 vs ENG U19 Head-To-Head
- Total Matches:54
- India U19:40(Win %: 74.07)
- England U19:13(Win %: 24.07)
- Tied:1
- No Result:0
IND U19 vs ENG U19 World Cup Final Predicted Playing XIs
India U19:Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.
England U19:Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew (c/wk), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French.
IND vs ENG Under-19 Squads
India U19 Squad:Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh.
England U19 Squad:Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French, Alex Green, Isaac Mohammed, Luke Hands, Will Bennison, Ali Farooq.