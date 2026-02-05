/India vs England U19 World Cup Final: Date, time, venue, squad, Playing XI prediction, head to head record

Record champions India will look to extend their record in the U19 World Cup as they take on England in the summit clash on Friday (Feb 6) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. This will be India’s sixth consecutive final in the U19 World Cup as the Boys in Blue look to clinch their latest title. England, on the other hand, will look to end their 28-year wait for the U19 World Cup, having last won it in 1998. So ahead of the 2026 U19 World Cup final, here is all you need to know, including date, time, venue, squad, Playing XI prediction and head-to-head record.