/India announce squad for ICC U19 World Cup 2026, check India’s schedule

Five-time champions India have announced their squad for the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup 2026, which is set to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6. The tournament will feature 16 teams divided into four groups, followed by the Super Six stage, semi-finals, and the final in Harare. India has been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, the USA, and Bangladesh.

Skipper Ayush Mhatre will lead the team, with Vihaan Malhotra serving as his deputy, though both will miss the pre-World Cup ODI series in South Africa due to wrist injuries. The duo will continue treatment at the BCCI Centre of Excellence before joining the squad for the World Cup. For the South Africa series, Suryavanshi will step in as captain, with Aaron George appointed as vice-captain.

India U19 Fixtures at ICC World Cup 2026

India will begin their ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 campaign against the USA on January 15 at the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo. The second group-stage match is scheduled against Bangladesh on January 17 at the same venue. India will then face New Zealand on January 24, completing their group-stage fixtures. These games will be crucial for India to build momentum and secure a strong position ahead of the Super Six stage.

Meanwhile, the team also includes wicket-keeper Abhigyan Kundu, who impressed in the U19 Asia Cup with a stunning unbeaten 209 against Malaysia. Aaron George was the top scorer for India in the Asia Cup, while two new players, R.S. Ambrish and Mohamed Enaan, have replaced Yuvraj Gohil and Naman Pushpak from the Asia Cup squad. This blend of youth and experience gives India the chance to test combinations and prepare well ahead of the global event.