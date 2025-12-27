/Who was Mahbub Ali Zaki? The man behind Taskin Ahmed’s comeback in international cricket

Bangladesh cricket was left in shock on Saturday (Dec 27), as Mahbub Ali Zaki, assistant coach of Dhaka Capitals, passed away at the age of 59. The veteran coach suffered a sudden heart attack during pre-match warm-ups at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium ahead of the BPL clash against Rajshahi Warriors. Despite immediate CPR and being rushed to Al Haramain Hospital, Zaki was pronounced dead on arrival. Players, coaches, and match officials observed a minute’s silence before the game as a mark of respect.

Zaki’s sudden passing is a huge loss to Bangladesh cricket, where he was widely regarded not only for his expertise but also for his dedication to nurturing young fast bowlers. He had been an integral part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for over 17 years, shaping the pace attack of the national team and helping emerging talents achieve their potential.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Man Behind Taskin Ahmed’s Comeback

Before his coaching career, Mahbub Ali Zaki was a right-arm fast bowler who represented Comilla District in the National Cricket Championship and played for major Dhaka Premier Division clubs, including Abahani Limited and Dhanmondi. His playing days laid the foundation for a deep understanding of pace bowling, which he carried into coaching.

Joining the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2008 as a high-performance coach, Zaki later became a ‘Specialist Pace Bowling Coach’ in the Game Development Department. He gained national recognition for his work with Taskin Ahmed during the 2016 T20 World Cup, when Taskin’s bowling action was reported as illegal. Zaki worked closely with Taskin to remodel his action, enabling the young pacer to return to international cricket successfully.

Vision for Pace Academy