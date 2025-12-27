LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Six-hitter of 2025: Pakistan’s Farhan stands fifth, guess who takes the top spot?

Six-hitter of 2025: Pakistan’s Farhan stands fifth, guess who takes the top spot?

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Dec 27, 2025, 17:04 IST | Updated: Dec 27, 2025, 17:04 IST

Power hitting defined international cricket in 2025 as several batters stood out for their six-hitting across formats. From explosive starts to match-turning knocks, these players thrilled fans globally

Disclaimer: The list includes players from the nine teams featured on the WTC table.

Dewald Brevis (South Africa)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dewald Brevis (South Africa)

Dewald Brevis enjoyed a standout 2025 season, playing 30 matches across formats and smashing 65 sixes. The South African batter consistently cleared the ropes with fearless strokeplay, using his power to change games at a rapid pace.

Abhishek Sharma (India)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma (India)

Abhishek Sharma made six-hitting a regular feature of his game in 2025. In just 21 matches, the Indian opener struck 54 sixes, repeatedly sending the ball into the stands while setting the tone with his aggressive intent.

Shai Hope (West Indies)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shai Hope (West Indies)

Shai Hope combined consistency with controlled aggression during the 2025 season. Featuring in 42 matches, the West Indies batter hammered 54 sixes, often lifting the ball cleanly over long-on and straight boundaries to accelerate the scoring.

Harry Brook (England)
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Harry Brook (England)

Harry Brook continued his strong run across formats in 2025. Playing 38 matches, the England batter smashed 50 sixes, punishing loose deliveries and frequently launching the ball beyond the boundary with his trademark attacking approach.

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan)

Sahibzada Farhan impressed with his power-hitting in 2025, featuring in 26 matches across formats. The Pakistan batter struck 45 sixes, using quick hands and clean timing to clear the boundary at crucial moments

Trending Photo

Why laser weapons cannot replace missiles on the modern battlefield
7

Why laser weapons cannot replace missiles on the modern battlefield

What is the UK’s DragonFire laser system? Key features, operating cost and capabilities explained
6

What is the UK’s DragonFire laser system? Key features, operating cost and capabilities explained

Meet top 5 bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2025

Yearender: Top 10 most popular global political leaders in 2025, Modi tops list, Trump slips
10

Yearender: Top 10 most popular global political leaders in 2025, Modi tops list, Trump slips

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League