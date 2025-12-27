/Six-hitter of 2025: Pakistan’s Farhan stands fifth, guess who takes the top spot?

Power hitting defined international cricket in 2025 as several batters stood out for their six-hitting across formats. From explosive starts to match-turning knocks, these players thrilled fans globally
Disclaimer: The list includes players from the nine teams featured on the WTC table.
Dewald Brevis enjoyed a standout 2025 season, playing 30 matches across formats and smashing 65 sixes. The South African batter consistently cleared the ropes with fearless strokeplay, using his power to change games at a rapid pace.
Abhishek Sharma made six-hitting a regular feature of his game in 2025. In just 21 matches, the Indian opener struck 54 sixes, repeatedly sending the ball into the stands while setting the tone with his aggressive intent.
Shai Hope combined consistency with controlled aggression during the 2025 season. Featuring in 42 matches, the West Indies batter hammered 54 sixes, often lifting the ball cleanly over long-on and straight boundaries to accelerate the scoring.
Harry Brook continued his strong run across formats in 2025. Playing 38 matches, the England batter smashed 50 sixes, punishing loose deliveries and frequently launching the ball beyond the boundary with his trademark attacking approach.
Sahibzada Farhan impressed with his power-hitting in 2025, featuring in 26 matches across formats. The Pakistan batter struck 45 sixes, using quick hands and clean timing to clear the boundary at crucial moments