/ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: India beat New Zealand to secure top spot in group stage

India finished the group stage of the Under-19 World Cup 2026 in style, beating New Zealand by seven wickets and sealing the top spot in Group B with a perfect record of three wins from three matches at Bulawayo on Saturday (Jan 24). Rain played its part early in the day, forcing the match to be reduced to 37 overs per side. Once play began, India’s bowlers made full use of the helpful conditions and put New Zealand under pressure from the very first over.

The Kiwi batters struggled to settle as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. RS Ambrish set the tone with the new ball, picking up key wickets and never allowing the top order to breathe. Henil Patel supported him well and cleaned up the tail with sharp, accurate bowling. The spinners, led by Khilan Patel, tightened the screws in the middle overs and ensured New Zealand never built a partnership of substance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Jacob Cotter tried to hold things together with a patient knock, while Selwin Sanjay added some late resistance, but it was never enough. New Zealand were bowled out for 135 in 36.2 overs, a total that always felt below par even after the rain adjustment.

India’s chase was all about confidence and intent as openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George started positively, with Suryavanshi showing his attacking nature right from the start. George fell early, but it did not slow India down.

Captain Ayush Mhatre walked in and played a captain’s knock, taking charge of the chase. He mixed clean hitting with smart shot selection and punished anything short or overpitched. His 53 off just 27 balls put the game firmly in India’s control.

At the other end, Suryavanshi continued his fluent innings, scoring 40 off 23 balls. The pair added 76 runs and made sure there was no chance for New Zealand to fight back. After both batters were dismissed, Vihaan Malhotra and Vedant Trivedi calmly finished the job. India reached 130 for 3 in just 13.3 overs, winning the match with plenty to spare.