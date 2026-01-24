The International Cricket Council has officially informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup after the BCB refused to travel to India, citing security concerns in the aftermath of Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from the IPL.

"An e-mail was sent last evening to the Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman, intimating him that his board did not get back to the ICC officially after the 24-hour deadline that was given to them to decide if they wanted to come to India, so a decision has been taken," an ICC source was reportedly quoted as saying to PTI on condition of anonymity.

Scotland will be placed in Group C

According to a prominent cricket website, Cricbuzz, Scotland will now take Bangladesh’s place in Group C of the T20 World Cup 2026. In the preliminary stage, Scotland will face West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14 in Kolkata, before moving to Mumbai to play Nepal on February 17.

The switch comes after a prolonged standoff between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the ICC. Bangladesh had refused to travel to India for its matches, citing security concerns, shortly after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman for the IPL 2026 season.