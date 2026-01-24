IPL 2026: RCB to learn Chinnaswamy Stadium fate next week ahead of key governing council meeting - Report

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) are set to learn their fate as to which stadium they will be playing home games for the 2026 season. According to a media report, the IPL Governing Council will hold a key meeting where it will discuss RCB’s home ground for the IPL 2026 season. Last week Karnataka State government cleared its deck, giving green light to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to host matches during IPL 2026.

RCB to learn fate next week?

“We had a recent meeting in which we could not finalise whether RCB will be playing in Bengaluru or not,” Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary, told Sportstar.

“During the meeting, we were informed that the association has produced one document, which says that the government has set some conditions that should be fulfilled. There will be an inspection after that, and once it is given the green signal, then only the crowd manifest can be made,” Saikia said.

“There are certain gray areas. So we have requested them to come up with a complete proposition. Maybe in the next three to four days, we are having another meeting to decide whether the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be ready for hosting the IPL or not.”

The Chinnaswamy Stadium was in the spotlight a day after RCB won their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad. In a victory parade organised on 4 Jun 2025, a fatal stampede led to the death of 11 Royal RCB fans. The stadium was one of the alternative hosts for the Women’s ODI World Cup final, which was supposed to take place on November 2; however, the hosting rights were later given to Navi Mumbai’s D.Y. Patil Stadium.

However, the stadium is now cleared for hosting international matches along with domestic matches.