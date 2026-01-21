Google Preferred
IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Dishant Yagnik as fielding coach for upcoming season

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 21, 2026, 17:46 IST | Updated: Jan 21, 2026, 17:46 IST
Dishant Yagnik Photograph: (Instagram/dishant_yagnik77)

Story highlights

A wicketkeeper-batter in his playing days, Yagnik enjoyed a solid domestic career with Rajasthan and made 25 IPL appearances between 2011 and 2014.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named former Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batsman Dishant Yagnik as their new fielding coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season. His appointment adds another experienced figure to an already strong support staff. Yagnik begins a new phase in his coaching career with KKR after spending many years as fielding coach of the Rajasthan Royals across several seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During his playing days, he represented Rajasthan in domestic cricket and featured in 25 IPL matches between 2011 and 2014. After retiring, he stayed involved in the league as a fielding coach and became known for his sharp focus on fielding techniques.

He is expected to play an important role in improving KKR’s fielding standards as part of a fresh support staff, led by head coach Abhishek Nayar, DJ Bravo as mentor, Shane Watson as assistant coach, Tim Southee as bowling coach and Andre Russell as power coach.

Off the field, KKR have also made bold moves at the auction. They signed Cameron Green for INR 25.2 crore as a long-term option to replace Russell. The franchise then secured Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana for INR 18 crore after competing with Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

In total, KKR added 13 players and ended the auction with INR 45 lakh left. The team now looks well balanced with a mix of experience, young talent and a new coaching staff as they gear up for IPL 2026.

KKR squad for IPL 2026

Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, ⁠Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Tejasvi Singh, Finn Allen, Karthik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Tim Seifert, Rahul Tripathi,, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Matheesha Pathirana and Sarthak Ranjan

