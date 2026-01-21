/IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Dishant Yagnik as fielding coach for upcoming season

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named former Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batsman Dishant Yagnik as their new fielding coach ahead of the IPL 2026 season. His appointment adds another experienced figure to an already strong support staff. Yagnik begins a new phase in his coaching career with KKR after spending many years as fielding coach of the Rajasthan Royals across several seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During his playing days, he represented Rajasthan in domestic cricket and featured in 25 IPL matches between 2011 and 2014. After retiring, he stayed involved in the league as a fielding coach and became known for his sharp focus on fielding techniques.

He is expected to play an important role in improving KKR’s fielding standards as part of a fresh support staff, led by head coach Abhishek Nayar, DJ Bravo as mentor, Shane Watson as assistant coach, Tim Southee as bowling coach and Andre Russell as power coach.

Off the field, KKR have also made bold moves at the auction. They signed Cameron Green for INR 25.2 crore as a long-term option to replace Russell. The franchise then secured Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana for INR 18 crore after competing with Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

In total, KKR added 13 players and ended the auction with INR 45 lakh left. The team now looks well balanced with a mix of experience, young talent and a new coaching staff as they gear up for IPL 2026.

KKR squad for IPL 2026