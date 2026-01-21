The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026has entered the final stage of the group matches, with only seven games are left before the playoffs, following Tuesday’s exciting match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. The race for the playoff spots is heating up as the 2024 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are already through to the playoffs after winning all five of their matches and sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. While, the other four teams are still competing for the remaining two playoff spots. Mumbai Indians are currently in second place with four points, even after losing to Delhi Capitals.

UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants also have four points each from five matches and are currently at the the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively. As the tournament heads into its final phase, let’s take a look at the updated points table and each team’s playoff qualification scenario in WPL 2026.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

WPL 2026 playoff qualification scenarios

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

So far, RCB is the only team to have officially qualified for the playoffs. To finish at the top of the table and earn a direct place in the final, they need to win at least one of their remaining three matches.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The defending champions have lost three matches in a row, including their yesterday's defeat against Delhi Capitals. To stay in the playoff race, MI must win both of their remaining matches. They will also need at least two of the teams below them to fail to reach four wins.

UP Warriorz (UPW)

UP Warriorz started this season poorly with three straight losses, however, back-to-back wins have lifted them to third place. Winning all three of their remaining matches will secure them a playoff spot. Even two wins could be enough if Gujarat Giants lose two matches and Delhi Capitals lose one out of their remaining matches.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals face the toughest road to the playoffs. They need to win all three of their remaining matches and have to improve their net run rate with strong performances. Their recent win over Mumbai Indians has kept their hopes alive and maintained their chance of another top-table finish.

Gujarat Giants (GG)

Gujarat Giants began the season strongly with three wins but have lost next three matches in a row and dropped to fifth place. To qualify to the playoffs, they must win all their remaining matches. Two wins may also be enough if Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz fail to reach eight points.

WPL 2026 - Points Table